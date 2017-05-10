Drug Raid Held At Ashland Home
At 6:53 am, on the morning of May 3, Officers from the Ashland Police Division, the METRICH Enforcement Unit, and the Ashland Special Response Team executed a Search Warrant at 110 West 10th Street in the City of Ashland. Officers seized suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
