Donna D's is known for freshness and quality
Tradition, freshness and quality are three of the words customers always will find tied to the success of Donna D's Family Pizza. The pizza recipe that originated with Domenic and Rose Delvecchio three generations ago in Cleveland still is as popular as ever, since it was brought to Ashland in 1974 by Donna and Jerry Delvecchio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr 11
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|3
|Chase Vanhoose
|Feb '17
|Eagle121
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC