Brookside pool and mini golf seasons open Saturday
Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays and holidays. Family, adult, youth and child season swim passes are available for the 2017 season.
