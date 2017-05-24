Ashland University's Coburn Gallery annouces awards
The Coburn Gallery at Ashland University has announced the awards for the regional juried exhibition featuring 18 members of the Ashland Community Art League. The juror for the exhibition was Cathy Welner, watercolorist from Richfield.
