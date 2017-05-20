Ashland, area villages to observe Memorial Day
Memorial Day is a holiday to remember the people who died while serving in the country's military, and several ceremonies are planned around Ashland County. The observance in Ashland will be the largest, beginning with the annual parade, which this year begins at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. The American Legion, which organizes the parade, has been honoring veterans in different eras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC