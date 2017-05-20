Ashland, area villages to observe Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a holiday to remember the people who died while serving in the country's military, and several ceremonies are planned around Ashland County. The observance in Ashland will be the largest, beginning with the annual parade, which this year begins at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. The American Legion, which organizes the parade, has been honoring veterans in different eras.

