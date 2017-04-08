Wayne, Ashland celebrate dairy achievements
Members and friends of the Wayne-Ashland Dairy Service Unit met to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the year for their annual meeting and banquet at the Fisher Auditorium on the campus of the OARDC in Wooster on a recent day late in March. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar 20
|Mae
|74
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|3
|Derrick Lawrence (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|it is what it is
|2
|Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre...
|Feb '17
|River Hess
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb '17
|Slick Willy Clinton
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC