Two Arrested During Search Warrant On E. Liberty St, Ashland

At 8:28 a.m. Monday, Officers from the Ashland Police Division, METRICH Enforcement Unit, and the Ashland Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 414 East Liberty Street in Ashland. Arrested out of the investigation was Brandon Olmstead, 28, of Ashland, and Timothy Casler, 31, with a last known address in Perrysville.

