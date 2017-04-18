TRAFFIC: Trimble Road Closure
Mayor Theaker announces, weather permitting, beginning the evening of Monday, April 10, 2017, Trimble Road between Cook Road and Marion Avenue will be closed to all traffic for the purpose of utility installation work.
