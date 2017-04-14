Toppers Hair Design turns 25, will hold open house celebration April 19
When Don Shadel opened Toppers Hair Design 25 years ago, he had two goals in mind: to create a salon that helped people look better and to help people feel better. "If we can accomplish that, then you can go out and change your own world," Shadel said.
