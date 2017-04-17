The Resale Shop offers quality used furniture at a reasonable price
While there may be many store options when it comes to selecting furniture, you may need to look no further than The Resale Shop in downtown Ashland, where you'll find quality used furniture at a reasonable price. Regardless of what you are looking for -- whether it's a couch or recliner, a hutch or a desk, a lamp or a clock -- customers who are looking to furnish their home with items that will stand the test of time should stop by.
