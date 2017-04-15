Navy's official chorus to perform in Ashland

The Sea Chanters, the official chorus of the United States Navy from Washington, D.C., will present a free concert at Archer Auditorium at Ashland High School in Ashland at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription. If you are a current subscriber, please log in with your website account information for full access.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.