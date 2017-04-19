Meeting Minutes -- Hayesville United ...

Meeting Minutes -- Hayesville United Methodist Women

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ashland Times-Gazette

The Hayesville United Methodist Women met at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. Co-President Barb Dalton welcomed everyone, followed by repeating the UMW purpose. Roll call response was "A joy you experienced in the past week."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burley Tue Guest 1
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr 11 ??? 1
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Mar 24 Decent Person 47
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
mansfield news journal (Aug '06) Mar 20 Mae 74
News Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06) Mar '17 JohnAb 3
Chase Vanhoose Feb '17 Eagle121 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Ashland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,561 • Total comments across all topics: 280,400,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC