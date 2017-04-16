Dalton company works on AU eagle

Jack Riese and Andrew Wise from Lumberjack Chainsaw Art out of Dalton work on carving an eagle out of an old tree near the archway in front of Founders Hall on College Avenue in Ashland on Wednesday, April 12. The tree the carving was made out of is an old scotch pine that dates back 135-140 years, around when Ashland University was founded. People had been trying to save the tree for years.

