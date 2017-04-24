Column: A quiz on Easter and Passover...

Column: A quiz on Easter and Passover in U.S. history

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

EASTER and Passover, among the most important religious holidays for Christians and Jews, have long been a part of American life. A brief look at some of the related history and customs allows us to see the degree to which religion has influenced American politics and culture, as well as the influence of America's tradition of religious tolerance and freedom-embedded in the Bill of Rights-on the religious practices of her citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burley Apr 18 Guest 1
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr 11 ??? 1
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Mar '17 Decent Person 47
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
mansfield news journal (Aug '06) Mar '17 Mae 74
News Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06) Mar '17 JohnAb 3
Chase Vanhoose Feb '17 Eagle121 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Ashland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC