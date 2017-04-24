Column: A quiz on Easter and Passover in U.S. history
EASTER and Passover, among the most important religious holidays for Christians and Jews, have long been a part of American life. A brief look at some of the related history and customs allows us to see the degree to which religion has influenced American politics and culture, as well as the influence of America's tradition of religious tolerance and freedom-embedded in the Bill of Rights-on the religious practices of her citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr 11
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|3
|Chase Vanhoose
|Feb '17
|Eagle121
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC