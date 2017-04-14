Cathy Thiemens: From 'no room' to the...

Cathy Thiemens: From 'no room' to the empty tomb

1 hr ago

But think back to December ... remember Advent and hearing about our Lord's parents experiencing no room at the inn? No room ... no place to stay or go to be warm and give birth to the savior of the world. Would room have been made if Mary and Joseph had fine clothes, a fancy donkey and high-paying job, good child care arranged for the baby, no alcohol issues and great mental health? Or would they have been considered just another homeless couple with a baby on the way and clearly someone who makes poor travel decisions? Salvation, eternal life, love, no judgment and, best of all, forgiveness for not being perfect -- all of those wonderful things were there when Joseph was told there was no room.

