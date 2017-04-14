Cathy Thiemens: From 'no room' to the empty tomb
But think back to December ... remember Advent and hearing about our Lord's parents experiencing no room at the inn? No room ... no place to stay or go to be warm and give birth to the savior of the world. Would room have been made if Mary and Joseph had fine clothes, a fancy donkey and high-paying job, good child care arranged for the baby, no alcohol issues and great mental health? Or would they have been considered just another homeless couple with a baby on the way and clearly someone who makes poor travel decisions? Salvation, eternal life, love, no judgment and, best of all, forgiveness for not being perfect -- all of those wonderful things were there when Joseph was told there was no room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr 11
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar 20
|Mae
|74
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|3
|Chase Vanhoose
|Feb '17
|Eagle121
|1
|Local Doctor Busted for Drunk Driving En Route ... (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Ruth Funk
|54
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC