Career Center to host annual Car Show May 6

The Auto Body Technology program at the Career Center, 1783 Ohio 60, Ashland, will play host to its annual Car Show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6. This year's show will honor former Auto Body Technology instructor Dave Mumaw who passed away last fall. Mumaw, who was retired, kept active connections with the school and the Auto Body program until the time of his passing.

