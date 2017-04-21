Black Diamond Details celebrates new location
There will be a ribbon-cutting for Black Diamond Details 12:30 p.m. today at 306 E Third St., Ashland. Join the staff at Black Diamond Detail and the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce as they celebrate the business's new location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr 11
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|3
|Chase Vanhoose
|Feb '17
|Eagle121
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC