Ashland University's baccalaureate service is May 5

47 min ago Read more: Ashland Times-Gazette

Ashland University's baccalaureate service will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, in the Jack and Deb Miller Chapel, 527 College Ave. Louis Mancha from the philosophy department will be the speaker. Graduating seniors, their families and friends are invited to attend.

