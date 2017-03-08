Was suspected serial killer insane?Defense attorneys are trying to...

Was suspected serial killer insane?De...

Defense attorneys are trying to convince a judge that suspected serial killer Shawn Grate was insane at the time he allegedly committed the crimes. Prosecutors and the defense were supposed to provide the results of their experts' evaluations.

