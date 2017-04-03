Traffic Stop Results In Crystal Meth ...

Traffic Stop Results In Crystal Meth Bust

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

On the evening of Thursday, March 23, 2017 Ashland Police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Sugarbush Drive resulting in the seizure of a quarter ounce of crystal methamphetamine. The follow-up investigation led to the search of a residence located 414 E. Liberty Street.

Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

