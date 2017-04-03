Traffic Stop Results In Crystal Meth Bust
On the evening of Thursday, March 23, 2017 Ashland Police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Sugarbush Drive resulting in the seizure of a quarter ounce of crystal methamphetamine. The follow-up investigation led to the search of a residence located 414 E. Liberty Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
