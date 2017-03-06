Ohio suspect in women's slayings awai...

Ohio suspect in women's slayings awaits 2nd report on sanity

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

ASHLAND, Ohio - A man suspected of killing several women in Ohio will have to await another evaluation report as he pursues an insanity defense.An April 7 hearing is scheduled on whether Shawn Grate was sane at the time of his alleged crimes.One evaluation found Grate was sane at the time, and that report was discussed Monday in a video conference ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Derrick Lawrence (Nov '14) Mar 2 it is what it is 2
News Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06) Mar 1 jazzy123_4 2
News Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre... Feb 14 River Hess 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Feb '17 Slick Willy Clinton 5
Chase Vanhoose Feb '17 Eagle121 1
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Trump the Groper 42
News Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08) Jan '17 Harold 27
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Ashland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,008 • Total comments across all topics: 279,379,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC