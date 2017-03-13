Ohio 16 mins ago 12:20 p.m.Evaluation: Shawn Grate not insane at time of killings
Suspected serial killer Shawn Grate was not insane at the time of the crimes he is accused of committing, according to one evaluation. A video status conference was held Monday in Ashland County Common Pleas Court.
