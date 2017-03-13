Ohio 16 mins ago 12:20 p.m.Evaluation...

Ohio 16 mins ago 12:20 p.m.Evaluation: Shawn Grate not insane at time of killings

Monday Mar 6 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Suspected serial killer Shawn Grate was not insane at the time of the crimes he is accused of committing, according to one evaluation. A video status conference was held Monday in Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

