Mobil Mart Reopens After 2016 Explosion

Wednesday Mar 15

ASHLAND, OH Nearly ten months after the Mobil Mart gas station exploded in Ashland, OH, the business is once again up and running. On May 3, 2016, the local gas station blew out the northeast corner wall of the building.

