Miller to speak to AU College Republicans
The Ashland University College Republicans will play host to an event with Matt Miller, who is running for mayor of Ashland. The event, which is set for Thursday, March 16, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Hawkins-Conard Student Center Auditorium, is free and open to the public.
