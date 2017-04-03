Jane Roland Honored For Her Service To Veterans
Ashland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1067 played host this past weekend to a ceremony honoring Jane Roland, the Veterans Service Officer for Ashland County. For the past two years, Jane Roland has been nominated for the Medal of Honor Society, who each year recognizes citizens for heroism, service before self or other outstanding accomplishments.
