Handing over the keys
Herb Kanzig hands over the keys to 5 Star Alignment to his nephew, Todd Kanzig, and Malea Kanzig on Monday, March 6. Todd took over the Ashland business from Herb, who will stay on for a while to help Todd get settled into the business. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|3
|Derrick Lawrence (Nov '14)
|Mar 2
|it is what it is
|2
|Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre...
|Feb 14
|River Hess
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb '17
|Slick Willy Clinton
|5
|Chase Vanhoose
|Feb '17
|Eagle121
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Trump the Groper
|42
|Local Doctor Busted for Drunk Driving En Route ... (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Ruth Funk
|54
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC