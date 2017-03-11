Handing over the keys

Herb Kanzig hands over the keys to 5 Star Alignment to his nephew, Todd Kanzig, and Malea Kanzig on Monday, March 6. Todd took over the Ashland business from Herb, who will stay on for a while to help Todd get settled into the business. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.

