Handing over the keys

1 hr ago

Herb Kanzig hands over the keys to 5 Star Alignment to his nephew, Todd Kanzig, and Malea Kanzig on Monday, March 6. Todd took over the Ashland business from Herb, who will stay on for a while to help Todd get settled into the business. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.

