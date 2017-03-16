Great food, casual atmosphere at Jake's
Jake's Steakhouse, located on 1040 Sugarbush Drive in Ashland, delivers an unforgettable experience to each and every visitor who walks through their doors. Although the atmosphere is casual, the food is high class.
