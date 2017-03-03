Daniels studies electrical engineering
Tanner Daniels of Ashland has been named to the 2016 fall semester dean's list at The University of Akron College of Engineering. He is a senior majoring in electrical engineering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Derrick Lawrence (Nov '14)
|Thu
|it is what it is
|2
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Wed
|jazzy123_4
|2
|Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre...
|Feb 14
|River Hess
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb 1
|Slick Willy Clinton
|5
|Chase Vanhoose
|Feb 1
|Eagle121
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Trump the Groper
|42
|Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Harold
|27
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC