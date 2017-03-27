Ashland Driver Involved In SR 603 Cra...

Ashland Driver Involved In SR 603 Crash Dies From Injuries

Friday Mar 17

Mr. Lee was the driver of the vehicle that was involved in a crash on March 13th, 2017 on SR 603 near milepost 11 in Milton Township. On March 11th, 2017 at approximately 8:46 P.M., a 2007 Ford Explorer, driven by Henry A. Lee, of Ashland Ohio, 21 years of age, was southbound on State Route 603, He was accompanied by a passenger, Noah A. Graber, 21 years of age, also from Ashland.

