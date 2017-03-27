Ashland Driver Involved In SR 603 Crash Dies From Injuries

Mr. Lee was the driver of the vehicle that was involved in a crash on March 13th, 2017 on SR 603 near milepost 11 in Milton Township. On March 11th, 2017 at approximately 8:46 P.M., a 2007 Ford Explorer, driven by Henry A. Lee, of Ashland Ohio, 21 years of age, was southbound on State Route 603, He was accompanied by a passenger, Noah A. Graber, 21 years of age, also from Ashland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.