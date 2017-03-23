6 Arrested In Ashland Drug Bust On Cleveland Ave
Thursday, March 16, officers from the Ashland Police Division, Ashland Special Response Team and the METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 1423 Cleveland Ave, Room 9, in the City of Ashland. Arrested at the scene were Steven Johnson, 41, and Shana Rhoades, 20, both of that address.
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Fri
|jonjedi
|49
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar 20
|Mae
|74
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|3
|Derrick Lawrence (Nov '14)
|Mar 2
|it is what it is
|2
|Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre...
|Feb '17
|River Hess
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb '17
|Slick Willy Clinton
|5
