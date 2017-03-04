20 years strong

20 years strong

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Ashland Times-Gazette

The bureau was created with the approval of the Ashland County Commissioners at the time - the resolution was approved Dec. 30, 1996 - and it was indicated that it would be funded by a 3 percent excise tax on hotels or motels with six or more rooms. "We've worked really hard to have an identity for the community," said executive director Amy Daubenspeck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) 8 hr Robert Leitwein-S... 44
News Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06) Mar 8 JohnAb 3
Derrick Lawrence (Nov '14) Mar 2 it is what it is 2
News Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre... Feb 14 River Hess 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Feb '17 Slick Willy Clinton 5
Chase Vanhoose Feb '17 Eagle121 1
News Local Doctor Busted for Drunk Driving En Route ... (Sep '10) Jan '17 Ruth Funk 54
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Ashland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC