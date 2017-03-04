20 years strong
The bureau was created with the approval of the Ashland County Commissioners at the time - the resolution was approved Dec. 30, 1996 - and it was indicated that it would be funded by a 3 percent excise tax on hotels or motels with six or more rooms. "We've worked really hard to have an identity for the community," said executive director Amy Daubenspeck.
