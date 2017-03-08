Search Warrant Executed On Township Road 653, Ashland

In the early morning hours on February 22nd, a Search Warrant was executed by METRICH Detectives, the Ashland County Sheriff's Office, the Ashland Police Division, and SRT at 1238 Township Road 653, in Ashland. "This Search Warrant was the result of a drug investigation and information gathered by METRICH Detectives."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.