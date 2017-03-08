Search Warrant Executed On Township Road 653, Ashland
In the early morning hours on February 22nd, a Search Warrant was executed by METRICH Detectives, the Ashland County Sheriff's Office, the Ashland Police Division, and SRT at 1238 Township Road 653, in Ashland. "This Search Warrant was the result of a drug investigation and information gathered by METRICH Detectives."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|6 hr
|JohnAb
|3
|Derrick Lawrence (Nov '14)
|Mar 2
|it is what it is
|2
|Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre...
|Feb 14
|River Hess
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb '17
|Slick Willy Clinton
|5
|Chase Vanhoose
|Feb '17
|Eagle121
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Trump the Groper
|42
|Local Doctor Busted for Drunk Driving En Route ... (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Ruth Funk
|54
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC