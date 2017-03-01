Search Warrant Executed In Ashland, POIs Whereabouts Unknown
At 7:18 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017, officers from the Ashland Police Division, the METRICH Enforcement Unit, and the Ashland Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 173 Lincoln Avenue in the city of Ashland. The investigation and search warrant stemmed from tips within the community regarding criminal activity at that location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Derrick Lawrence (Nov '14)
|Mar 2
|it is what it is
|2
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar 1
|jazzy123_4
|2
|Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre...
|Feb 14
|River Hess
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb '17
|Slick Willy Clinton
|5
|Chase Vanhoose
|Feb '17
|Eagle121
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Trump the Groper
|42
|Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Harold
|27
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC