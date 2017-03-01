Search Warrant Executed In Ashland, POIs Whereabouts Unknown

At 7:18 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017, officers from the Ashland Police Division, the METRICH Enforcement Unit, and the Ashland Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 173 Lincoln Avenue in the city of Ashland. The investigation and search warrant stemmed from tips within the community regarding criminal activity at that location.

