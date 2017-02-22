Road rage shooting incident results i...

Road rage shooting incident results in investigation

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ashland Times-Gazette

The Ashland post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported they are investigating a road rage incident that ended in gunfire, according to a news release. The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. 250 in Ruggles Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre... Feb 14 River Hess 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Feb 1 Slick Willy Clinton 5
Chase Vanhoose Feb 1 Eagle121 1
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Jan 25 Trump the Groper 42
News Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08) Jan '17 Harold 27
News Local Doctor Busted for Drunk Driving En Route ... (Sep '10) Jan '17 Ruth Funk 54
Kevin Sinnette is being used Jan '17 Ripped Off 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Ashland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC