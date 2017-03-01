Duo wanted in Strongsville fatal stabbing arrested in Ashland
Timothy Bene and Courtney Heckman were arrested Tuesday in Ashland. The duo was wanted in connection with the Friday fatal stabbing of Bene's stepfather, Dean Vastartis, in Strongsville.
