Duo wanted in Strongsville fatal stab...

Duo wanted in Strongsville fatal stabbing arrested in Ashland

Tuesday Feb 7

Timothy Bene and Courtney Heckman were arrested Tuesday in Ashland. The duo was wanted in connection with the Friday fatal stabbing of Bene's stepfather, Dean Vastartis, in Strongsville.

Ashland, OH

