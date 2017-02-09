Bella Bleu's brings fine dining to Ashland
When Rita Edwards brought Waters Edge Event Center to Ashland in 2013, and Bella Bleu's restaurant in 2014, she used her 40 years of catering and food experience to bring the area fine dining in a bright, airy setting with food that won't soon be forgotten. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb 1
|Slick Willy Clinton
|5
|Chase Vanhoose
|Feb 1
|Eagle121
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Jan 25
|Trump the Groper
|42
|Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08)
|Jan 21
|Harold
|27
|Local Doctor Busted for Drunk Driving En Route ... (Sep '10)
|Jan 19
|Ruth Funk
|54
|Kevin Sinnette is being used
|Jan 15
|Ripped Off
|1
|Mansfield Ohio Cold Case (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rickyp29mansfield
|17
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC