Shawn Grate, via Ashland County Sheriff's Office

The owner of a weekly upstate New York newspaper says a man bought hundreds of copies in an unsuccessful effort to keep people from reading ASHLAND, Ohio - A man suspected of killing several women in Ohio is scheduled for a competency hearing as his attorneys argue that he's not guilty of murder and other charges because he's insane. Lawyers pursuing the insanity defense recently asked the judge to order an evaluation of Grate to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.