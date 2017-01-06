Shawn Grate, via Ashland County Sheriff's Office
ASHLAND, Ohio - A man suspected of killing several women in Ohio is scheduled for a competency hearing as his attorneys argue that he's not guilty of murder and other charges because he's insane. Lawyers pursuing the insanity defense recently asked the judge to order an evaluation of Grate to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Jan 25
|Trump the Groper
|42
|Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08)
|Jan 21
|Harold
|27
|Local Doctor Busted for Drunk Driving En Route ... (Sep '10)
|Jan 19
|Ruth Funk
|54
|Kevin Sinnette is being used
|Jan 15
|Ripped Off
|1
|Mansfield Ohio Cold Case (Mar '14)
|Jan 6
|Rickyp29mansfield
|17
|Review: Terry's 24 Hr Towing (Oct '11)
|Jan 2
|BBB
|3
|Lexington High School Leo Club Collect 822 Sock...
|Dec 31
|Wu Nanjing China
|2
