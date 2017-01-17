Report: 2 women linked to Ohio murder...

Report: 2 women linked to Ohio murder suspect were strangled

Thursday Jan 5

Autopsy reports indicate that two women believed to be victims of a jailed Ohio murder suspect were strangled and found with clothing around their necks. WEWS-TV reports autopsy information was released Wednesday for two bodies found at an Ashland home in September after another woman called 911 and said she'd been held captive there.

