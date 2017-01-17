Report: 2 women linked to Ohio murder suspect were strangled
Autopsy reports indicate that two women believed to be victims of a jailed Ohio murder suspect were strangled and found with clothing around their necks. WEWS-TV reports autopsy information was released Wednesday for two bodies found at an Ashland home in September after another woman called 911 and said she'd been held captive there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Sinnette is being used
|Jan 15
|Ripped Off
|1
|Mansfield Ohio Cold Case (Mar '14)
|Jan 6
|Rickyp29mansfield
|17
|Review: Terry's 24 Hr Towing (Oct '11)
|Jan 2
|BBB
|3
|Lexington High School Leo Club Collect 822 Sock...
|Dec 31
|Wu Nanjing China
|2
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Dec 28
|A Rope N A Tree
|40
|Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed
|Dec 28
|AmericanPetRescue
|2
|Hamrick Family
|Dec 26
|Need Facts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC