Precision Honing Systems

Advanced honing machines, tooling and abrasives from Ohio Tool Works are ideal for the value-minded honing shop that needs high quality or increased performance. Booth 1703: VersaHone Horizontal honing machines from Ohio Tool Works have intuitive controls, ergonomic fixtures, splash protection and several coolant filtration options to choose from to fit any low-production honing operation.

