Logan Lucas and Justin Hucke

Logan Lucas and Justin Hucke

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Ashland Times-Gazette

Stacey Lucas of Ashland is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Logan Lucas, of Columbus, to Justin Hucke, also of Columbus. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mansfield Ohio Cold Case (Mar '14) Jan 6 Rickyp29mansfield 17
Review: Terry's 24 Hr Towing (Oct '11) Jan 2 BBB 3
News Lexington High School Leo Club Collect 822 Sock... Dec 31 Wu Nanjing China 2
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Dec 28 A Rope N A Tree 40
News Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed Dec 28 AmericanPetRescue 2
Hamrick Family Dec 26 Need Facts 1
Kaitie smith Dec 18 Informed 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Ashland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC