Hospice to host free documentary screening
Hospice of North Central Ohio and the Ashland County Mental Health and Recovery Board are playing host to a free community screening and discussion of the documentary "Being Mortal." It will take place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25 at Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1050 Dauch Drive in Ashland.
