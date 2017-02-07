Councilwoman Sandra Tunnell To Run Fo...

Councilwoman Sandra Tunnell To Run For Ashland Mayor

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Sandra Tunnell, fourth ward city councilman and executive director of Ashland Main Street, has filed her petition to be on the ballot for mayor of Ashland. "I have worked hard for the last eight years to help better the city of Ashland, and I feel that I can do even more for our community in the role of mayor," she said.

Ashland, OH

