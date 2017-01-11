Authorities hope reconstructed face w...

Authorities hope reconstructed face will lead to identity of woman found slain in Marion County

Wednesday Jan 11

Authorities hope that a facial reconstruction made to match the skeletal remains of a woman whose remains were found near Marion in 2007 will help identify her and lead to evidence that she is a victim of a confessed Ashland serial killer. Shawn Grate, who in 2007 lived near the area in Marion County where the remains were found, confessed last year to killing the woman and three others.

