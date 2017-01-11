Authorities hope reconstructed face will lead to identity of woman found slain in Marion County
Authorities hope that a facial reconstruction made to match the skeletal remains of a woman whose remains were found near Marion in 2007 will help identify her and lead to evidence that she is a victim of a confessed Ashland serial killer. Shawn Grate, who in 2007 lived near the area in Marion County where the remains were found, confessed last year to killing the woman and three others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chase Vanhoose
|6 hr
|Eagle121
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Jan 25
|Trump the Groper
|42
|Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08)
|Jan 21
|Harold
|27
|Local Doctor Busted for Drunk Driving En Route ... (Sep '10)
|Jan 19
|Ruth Funk
|54
|Kevin Sinnette is being used
|Jan 15
|Ripped Off
|1
|Mansfield Ohio Cold Case (Mar '14)
|Jan 6
|Rickyp29mansfield
|17
|Review: Terry's 24 Hr Towing (Oct '11)
|Jan 2
|BBB
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC