Ashland prescription assistance program offers affordable option
Are you or an acquaintance finding it difficult to financially afford your prescription medications? There is an option available for any Ashland County patient who cannot afford their prescription co-pays, whether you have private or Medicare Part D prescription coverage. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
