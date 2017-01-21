21st Anniversary Of Fallen Ashland Trooper
On January 19, 1996, at approximately 3:15am Trooper James Gross age 27, who was assigned to the Ashland Post of the State Highway Patrol, was shot and killed in the line of duty. After receiving a CB-radio report of an erratic driver or a possible drunk driver Trooper Gross stopped the vehicle on I-71 at milepost 190.
