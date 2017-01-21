21st Anniversary Of Fallen Ashland Tr...

21st Anniversary Of Fallen Ashland Trooper

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

On January 19, 1996, at approximately 3:15am Trooper James Gross age 27, who was assigned to the Ashland Post of the State Highway Patrol, was shot and killed in the line of duty. After receiving a CB-radio report of an erratic driver or a possible drunk driver Trooper Gross stopped the vehicle on I-71 at milepost 190.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Donald J Trump 16 hr Slick Willy Clinton 5
Chase Vanhoose Wed Eagle121 1
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Jan 25 Trump the Groper 42
News Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08) Jan 21 Harold 27
News Local Doctor Busted for Drunk Driving En Route ... (Sep '10) Jan 19 Ruth Funk 54
Kevin Sinnette is being used Jan 15 Ripped Off 1
Mansfield Ohio Cold Case (Mar '14) Jan 6 Rickyp29mansfield 17
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Ashland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,025 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC