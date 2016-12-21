Vehicle Rolls Over On State Route 42 In Ashland

The Ohio Highway Patrol and Ashland Fire Department with Ashland EMS responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on State Route 42. The rollover occured just south of the Claremont Avenue 42 Split. Jessie Wilfong, 31 of Ashland, Ohio was driving southbound on State Route 42 in a 2014 Chevy Spark when she lost control going off the left side of 42 and rolling over and coming to rest on its side.

