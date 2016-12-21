Suspect pursues insanity defense

Morning Journal

Attorneys for a man suspected of killing several women in Ohio are pursuing an insanity defense and asking a judge to have someone determine whether the man is competent to stand trial. Lawyers for 40-year-old Shawn Grate said in a court filing this week that he is not guilty by reason of insanity.

