Shawn Grates Attorneys File Motion Claiming Insanity
Shawn Grate's Attorneys have filed a written plea claiming Grate is not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court records. In addition, Grate's Attorneys have also requested to have someone determine Shawn Grate's competency to stand trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Terry's 24 Hr Towing (Oct '11)
|Jan 2
|BBB
|3
|Lexington High School Leo Club Collect 822 Sock...
|Dec 31
|Wu Nanjing China
|2
|Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed
|Dec 28
|Reality
|3
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Dec 28
|Reality
|41
|Hamrick Family
|Dec 26
|Need Facts
|1
|Kaitie smith
|Dec 18
|Informed
|1
|Working girls here
|Dec 6
|Tony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC