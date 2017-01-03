Shawn Grates Attorneys File Motion Cl...

Shawn Grates Attorneys File Motion Claiming Insanity

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Shawn Grate's Attorneys have filed a written plea claiming Grate is not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court records. In addition, Grate's Attorneys have also requested to have someone determine Shawn Grate's competency to stand trail.

