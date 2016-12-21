Pearl Harbor at 75 - Japan's pivotally mistaken views on how...

Damaged but not destroyed: Fantastic patterns of smoke and flames fill the sky at Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, as the forward magazines of the destroyer USS Shaw exploded in this photograph released by the U.S. Navy. Within a few months of the Japanese surprise attack 75 years ago today, the Shaw was seaworthy enough to get to San Francisco for full repairs, and spent the rest of the war on Pacific duty, earning 11 battle stars during World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.