One Transported From Accident In Jero...

One Transported From Accident In Jeromesville

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Ohio Highway Patrol and Jeromesville Fire Department with Jeromesville EMS respond to a two-vehicle accident at State Route 30 and State Route 89 intersection Thursday evening. Delores Pearce, age 89, of Ashland, Ohio was driving Northbound on State Route 89 in a 2012 Lincoln MKX SUV when she failed to stop at a posted stop sign at US 30. John Wengerd, age 42, of Fredericksburg, Ohio was driving Eastbound on US 30 in a 2016 F150 when Pearce's vehicle struck him in the right side of his vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kaitie smith Dec 18 Informed 1
Working girls here Dec 6 Tony 1
Crist Morris Jarvis (Mar '15) Dec 3 TONY 3
Christina Douglas Dec 3 TONY 1
News Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed Nov '16 Zoe Regen 1
News Beloved bartender shot dead during armed robber... Oct '16 Gman 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 Sinbad 2
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Ashland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,264

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC